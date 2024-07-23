WA Animal Response Team Successfully Rescues Great Dane in Need

Grab the tissues, after reading and watching this tremendous rescue, you'll need them.

Late Saturday afternoon, July 20th, the WA State Animal Response Team received a call about a great dane named Luna who was in distress. The pup was on the Lake Serene Trail and unable to make it down.

Washington State Animal Response Team-Facebook Washington State Animal Response Team-Facebook loading...

The team arrived at the trailhead with their equipment truck and hiked up two miles to meet with Luna and her owner. The crew saw Luna was trembling. According to the WASART Facebook page:

On arrival, Luna appeared calm and bright and stood up to greet the team. However, she was trembling in her hind legs and was sensitive placing all limbs. It was quickly determined that she was unable to walk down on her own and needed to be carried in the litter back to the trailhead.

They assembled the rescue litter and placed Luna in it. She was a trooper the entire way down the trail. The journey down was difficult with steep steps, fallen logs, rocky terrain, and stream crossings. The response team was all about caring for Luna all the way down.

Get our free mobile app

Once the team reached the trailhead, they assisted Luna into her owner's SUV, and they went on their way.

Check out this heartwarming rescue mission video below.

We are thankful to have been able to help Luna and her owner get back to safety. We are always a phone call away when assistance is needed.

Learn more about the Washington State Animal Response Team, here.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz