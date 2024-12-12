How Exciting! Washington Is America’s #1 Bike-Friendly State

There Is No State More Supportive of People Who Travel by Bicycle Than Washington

It was the only state with top ten scores in every category.

The Evergreen state has reclaimed the #1 spot in the League of American Bicyclists' Bicycle Friendly State Rankings. Washington has been #1 for all but one year since the program launched in 2008. Washington was ranked #3 in 2022, and rankings weren't awarded in 2023. It was the only state with top ten scores in every category.

“Making it easier for more people to cycle safely to work, school or for fun has been an important part of our transportation planning,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Many of these efforts are supported by our Climate Commitment Act which is paving the way for more riders and also educating them so they can ride confidently. I appreciate the work of our Bicycle Friendly communities, businesses and universities that have all contributed to building active, healthy transportation options.”

Read More: Baby Names Now Banned in Washington State

The Bicycle Friendly State Rankings measure state performances on the categories of:

Canva Canva loading...

• Safety

• Funding

• Infrastructure

• Planning

• Laws Capacity and Support

• #EveryRideCounts

Canva Canva loading...

“It’s great to once again lead the nation in recognizing that bicycling is an important part of a multimodal transportation system,” said Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar. “We’re committed to providing transportation choices for all users of the system – including people who bike, walk and roll. We have more work to do, but this ranking affirms that we’re on the right path.”

Get our free mobile app

Washington has a deep history of supporting cyclists. The group highlighted Washington's Statewide School-Based Bicycle Education Program as a model for what other agencies and organizations can strive for.

7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington Cycling is HUGE in the P-N-W. Portland, OR is considered the best biking city in the United States. Seattle is ranked #9. Not one of Tri-Cities made the nationwide ranking. However, we do have a lot of fantastic biking trails. We have the 7 best. Do you have a favorite? And, is there one that didn't make our list? Let us know. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington Winter can be challenging for park visitors. Don't get caught un-prepared. If you're planning to hike or recreate away from roads, you'll need a few items to navigate the challenges of winter weather. Bring these items in your backpack. You'll be glad you did. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner