How Exciting! Washington Is America’s #1 Bike-Friendly State
There Is No State More Supportive of People Who Travel by Bicycle Than Washington
It was the only state with top ten scores in every category.
The Evergreen state has reclaimed the #1 spot in the League of American Bicyclists' Bicycle Friendly State Rankings. Washington has been #1 for all but one year since the program launched in 2008. Washington was ranked #3 in 2022, and rankings weren't awarded in 2023. It was the only state with top ten scores in every category.
“Making it easier for more people to cycle safely to work, school or for fun has been an important part of our transportation planning,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Many of these efforts are supported by our Climate Commitment Act which is paving the way for more riders and also educating them so they can ride confidently. I appreciate the work of our Bicycle Friendly communities, businesses and universities that have all contributed to building active, healthy transportation options.”
Read More: Baby Names Now Banned in Washington State
The Bicycle Friendly State Rankings measure state performances on the categories of:
• Safety
• Funding
• Infrastructure
• Planning
• Laws Capacity and Support
• #EveryRideCounts
“It’s great to once again lead the nation in recognizing that bicycling is an important part of a multimodal transportation system,” said Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar. “We’re committed to providing transportation choices for all users of the system – including people who bike, walk and roll. We have more work to do, but this ranking affirms that we’re on the right path.”
Washington has a deep history of supporting cyclists. The group highlighted Washington's Statewide School-Based Bicycle Education Program as a model for what other agencies and organizations can strive for.
7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone?
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton