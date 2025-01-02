Join the Workforce in Washington: Caregivers Needed Now

For a lot of us, a new year brings about change. Sometimes, it's a career change. this may be right up your alley. If you're looking for a job or wanting to change you career path, WorkSource is hosting a Meet and Greet with ANS (Alternative Nursing Services, Inc.).

• Friday, January 10th, from 9 am till 12 pm

WorkSource

815 North Kellog Street Suite D

Kennewick, WA 99336

Walk in interviews will be conducted at WorkSource Columbia Basin in Kennewick. Bring a valid ID (Driver's license preferred, however, NOT required)

No experience? Not a problem...All training is provided by ANS (Alternative Nursing Services, Inc.)

Benefits of working with ANS

• Paid Training

• Flexible schedules

• Full and part time hours are available

• Mileage reimbursement

About ANS

Canva Canva loading...

Alternative Nursing Services, Inc. (A.N.S.) has been providing In-Home Health Care services since 1995. Our compassionate and dependable caregivers help those with physical and development disabilities. We also serve to help seniors remain independent in the comfort of their own home. Our team of dedicated and qualified care coordinators use a holistic approach to oversee and ensure that the care provided is exactly what our clients need.

Make plans to attend the WorkSource Meet the Employer Event

ANS-Facebook ANS-Facebook loading...

