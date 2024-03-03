This Washington Town Was Named One of the Ugliest in the U.S.

We always read and hear about the most beautiful cities in America.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Well, how about the ugliest cities? Yes. The website Travel A Lot has identified the ugliest cities in each state. I've seen some ugly neighborhoods in my life. Most of them were in major cities.

Canva Canva loading...

Washington State is known for its beauty. We have the Olympic Mountains, the San Juan Islands, and Mount Rainier, just to name a few scenic landmarks.

So, I'm somewhat surprised at which city was named Washington's ugliest.

Canva Canva loading...

While I've never been to Aberdeen in Grays Harbor County, how ugly can it be? Afterall, Aberdeen is known as the "Gateway to the Olympic Peninsula." The city's motto is "Come as You Are", a Nirvana song. Kurt Cobain was born in Aberdeen. According to the website:

"After I visited Aberdeen, Washington, I felt like I understood Kurt Cobain better. The natural surroundings are stunningly beautiful, but in the middle of it there’s this gray, dark, depressing town built on a swamp that feels like it sucks the life out of you. If a town could have feelings, this one would be utterly, hopelessly depressed."

After reading up on Aberdeen, the city really does have a shady past. According to Wikipedia:

By 1900, Aberdeen had become home to many saloons, brothels, and gambling establishments. It was nicknamed "The Hellhole of the Pacific", as well as "The Port of Missing Men" due to its high murder rate. One notable resident was Billy Gohl, known locally as Billy "Ghoul", who was rumored to have killed at least 140 men, disposing of the bodies in the Wishkah River. Gohl was ultimately convicted of two murders.

Knowing all this actually makes me want to visit Aberdeen, what about you?

4 Awe-Inspiring Locations in Washington State Want a new place to visit, or maybe you have visited already. Let's explore the most beautiful spots in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Aly

5 Awesome Winter Campgrounds in Eastern Washington Open All Year Round Just because the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting colder, doesn’t mean you have to put away the camping gear or the trailer. Surprisingly, there is a long list of state parks that allow camping through the winter months on a first come first serve basis. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake