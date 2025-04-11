Wanted WA Felon With Gun & Drugs Arrested in OR Traffic Stop

What are the odds Police would capture an armed felon with drugs during a traffic stop? That's exactly what happened on Thursday in Oregon. In this case, the convicted felon is from Washington.

OR Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of WA Armed Felon With Methamphetamine.

Shortly after 9 pm, A Corvallis Police officer pulled a vehicle over near SW Pickford Street and SW Leonard Street for traffic violations.

The driver, 36-year old Samuel Josiah Hunt III exhibited signs of intoxication, and was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests.

Hunt Became Uncooperative, and Returned to His Vehicle to Retrieve a Travel Bag.

When Hunt refused relinquish the bag, the officer attempted to place him under arrest. That's when Hunt actively resisted, and took off on foot. As more officers arrived, they were able to take Hunt into custody.

A Loaded Gun and Methamphetamine Were Found Inside the Travel Bag.

The quantity of methamphetamine exceeded the felony threshold. After investigation, it was confirmed that Hunt is indeed a convicted felon. He was taken to a local hospital, where a search warrant was executed for a DUI blood draw.

As Hunt continued to physically resist, a WRAP restraint device was required for the safety of himself, medical staff, and officers.

Samuel Josiah Hunt III was booked into jail for:

• Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII – Alcohol)

• Reckless Driving

• Escape in the Second Degree

• Resisting Arrest

• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony Amount)

• Felon in Possession of a Weapon

The 12 Deadliest Serial Killers in Washington State's Bloody History Every state is known for something. Florida has swamps and beautiful weather, Iowa has wrestling and corn, New York has Manhattan and Brooklyn-style pizza, Maryland has crabcakes. Washington has apples, wine, IPAs, and serial killers. This article is not meant to glorify these evil people in any way, just shed some light on a bizarre Washington truth. From Bundy to the Green River Killer, these are twelve of the deadliest killers in Washington state history. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen