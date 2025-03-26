Wanted Suspect Flees Finley Traffic Stop: Have You Seen Him?

Wanted Suspect Flees Finley Traffic Stop: Have You Seen Him?

Benton County Sheriff's Office-Facebook

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is Looking for a Wanted Suspect.

Deputies made a traffic stp in Finley in the area of SR 397 and Bowles Road. The vehicle was traveling with no headlights. As deputies were speaking with the female driver, they recognized the male passenger.

19-Year-Old Conner Schoneck Was Found to Have Several Warrants for His Arrest.

As Deputies advised Conner that he he was under arrest, he jumped on top of the driver, and took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle stopped on a dead-end private road, where Conner fled on foot, leaving the female in the vehicle. A pistol was found in the car.

On top of his warrants, there is Probable Cause for new charges against Conner to include Attempting to Elude, Kidnapping, and Unlawful Possession of Firearms.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Conner A. Schoneck is encouraged to call the dispatch communications center at 509-628-0333.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Filed Under: finley
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA