Wanted Suspect Flees Finley Traffic Stop: Have You Seen Him?

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is Looking for a Wanted Suspect.

Deputies made a traffic stp in Finley in the area of SR 397 and Bowles Road. The vehicle was traveling with no headlights. As deputies were speaking with the female driver, they recognized the male passenger.

19-Year-Old Conner Schoneck Was Found to Have Several Warrants for His Arrest.

As Deputies advised Conner that he he was under arrest, he jumped on top of the driver, and took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle stopped on a dead-end private road, where Conner fled on foot, leaving the female in the vehicle. A pistol was found in the car.

On top of his warrants, there is Probable Cause for new charges against Conner to include Attempting to Elude, Kidnapping, and Unlawful Possession of Firearms.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Conner A. Schoneck is encouraged to call the dispatch communications center at 509-628-0333.

