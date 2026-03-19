The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a wanted suspect.

In their latest Wanted Wednesday segment posted on Facebook, the department is looking for the suspect wanted in connection for driving offenses.

• Josiah Benjamin Howard

• 24-years old

• Description: 6'0", and weighing 170 pounds

Kennewoick Police Department via Facebook Kennewoick Police Department via Facebook loading...

Howard is wanted on a misdemeanor - no bail warrant. The original charges were for DUI, and DWLS 3rd.

Howard Has a History of Violence with Weapons

Police say the suspect has a history of violence and is known to possess firearms. If you see Josiah Benjamin Howard, do NOT approach. Call 911 or 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be submitted at kpdtips.com.

Read More: 101-mph: Kennewick Man's Wild Ride Ends in Oregon Arrest

DWLS 3rd (Driving While License Suspended or Revoked in the Third Degree) is a misdemeanor in Washington State.

This usually occurs when a person drives while their license is suspended due to administrative issues, such as unpaid tickets or failure to pay child support.

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The Penalty for DWLS 3 is 90 days in Jail and a $1,000 Fine

DWLS 3 is driving on a suspended license at a time when the person was eligible to have their license reinstated. In many cases, the suspect can enter a program to pay outstanding fines within 90 days and have the charges dismissed.

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