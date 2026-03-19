Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find Wanted DUI Suspect

Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find Wanted DUI Suspect

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook

The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a wanted suspect.

In their latest Wanted Wednesday segment posted on Facebook, the department is looking for the suspect wanted in connection for driving offenses.

•  Josiah Benjamin Howard
•  24-years old
•  Description: 6'0", and weighing 170 pounds

Kennewoick Police Department via Facebook
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Howard is wanted on a misdemeanor - no bail warrant. The original charges were for DUI, and DWLS 3rd.

Howard Has a History of Violence with Weapons

Police say the suspect has a history of violence and is known to possess firearms. If you see Josiah Benjamin Howard, do NOT approach. Call 911 or 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be submitted at kpdtips.com.

Read More: 101-mph: Kennewick Man's Wild Ride Ends in Oregon Arrest 

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DWLS 3rd (Driving While License Suspended or Revoked in the Third Degree) is a misdemeanor in Washington State.

This usually occurs when a person drives while their license is suspended due to administrative issues, such as unpaid tickets or failure to pay child support.

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The Penalty for DWLS 3 is 90 days in Jail and a $1,000 Fine

DWLS 3 is driving on a suspended license at a time when the person was eligible to have their license reinstated. In many cases, the suspect can enter a program to pay outstanding fines within 90 days and have the charges dismissed.

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Filed Under: Kennewick
Categories: Tri-Cities News