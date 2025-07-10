Walmart Posts Strong First Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

Walmart has issued a recall of 850,000 water bottles after multiple injuries were reported.

Walmart received three reports of consumers who were struck in the face by a lid forcefully ejected from the bottles upon opening. Two incidents resulted in consumers suffering pemannt blindness.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission:

The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time.

Read More: Urgent WA Health Warning: Beef Jerkey Sticks May Be Contaminated

The Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles were sold in stores nationwide since 2017 for about $15. The product bears the model number 83-662 on the packaging.

The Stainless-Steel Bottles Are Silver and Have a Black One-Piece Screwcap Lid.

cps.gov cps.gov loading...

There's an Ozark Trail Logo on the Side of the Bottle.

cpsc.gov cpsc.gov loading...

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled water bottles immediately. Contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers can get a refund by bringing the product to their nearest Walmart store.

Get our free mobile app

Walmart can be contacted toll-free at 800-925-6278 from 7 am through 9 pm CT any day or online at www.walmart.com/help.

11 Items Illegal to Throw Away in Washington These items are illegal to throw away in Washington state. Check with your county for household hazardous waste collection events. Some of these items may be disposed of at such an event. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner