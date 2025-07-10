Urgent: Walmart Water Bottle Recall Hits WA, 2 People Blinded
Walmart has issued a recall of 850,000 water bottles after multiple injuries were reported.
Walmart received three reports of consumers who were struck in the face by a lid forcefully ejected from the bottles upon opening. Two incidents resulted in consumers suffering pemannt blindness.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission:
The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time.
Read More: Urgent WA Health Warning: Beef Jerkey Sticks May Be Contaminated
The Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles were sold in stores nationwide since 2017 for about $15. The product bears the model number 83-662 on the packaging.
The Stainless-Steel Bottles Are Silver and Have a Black One-Piece Screwcap Lid.
There's an Ozark Trail Logo on the Side of the Bottle.
Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled water bottles immediately. Contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers can get a refund by bringing the product to their nearest Walmart store.
Walmart can be contacted toll-free at 800-925-6278 from 7 am through 9 pm CT any day or online at www.walmart.com/help.
