Walmart Will Shut Down All WA & OR Stores for a Day – Find Out Why

Getty Images-Canva
Getty Images-Canva
Every Walmart in Washington and Oregon are closing for 24 hours, leaving us wondering, why? Walmart rarely closes its doors to shoppers. In fact, a lot of their stores are open 24-hours. What is the reason and when will all the stores in Washington and Oregon be closed?

For the 5th year in a row, ALL Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

The decision was announced in a statement by the retail giant so that all employees can spend time with their families. I love this decision. Surely, we can skip a stop at Walmart for a day, right? Walmart has also shared holiday plans and early shopping deals. I applaud employers who allow their employees time off for family.

In previous years, Walmart was open for last-minute shoppers to pick up necessary items for the huge holiday meal. However, since the pandemic, Walmart has closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

I also applaud people who DO work on Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Life continues. Some people work in fields where it's completely necessary to have humans available 24/7. Thank you.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, life has changed for a lot people. I know my shopping habits have changed. I've become a HUGE fan of shopping online.

And, I look forward to my delivery days. What about you?  Walmart isn't the only business closed on Thanksgiving. Lots of businesses are closed, including:

Target
Kohl's
Costco
Best Buy
Lowes
JCPenney
Petsmart
Home Depot
Barnes & Noble
TJ MAXX
REI
Nordstrom
Ulta
JOANN
Burlington
Hobby Lobby

