I am a HUGE Walmart shopper. Although, I don't visit the super-store as much as I once did. The pandemic had me shopping more and more online.

As Walmart is Opening 159 New Locations Across the Country, Some Are Closing.

Walmart confirmed it will be shutting down several stores permanently. This is a move to concentrate more on stores with stronger customer traffic.

The Following Walmart Locations Are Closing in 2025. Excts Dates Weren't Given.

• Dunwoody and Marietta, Georgia

•Towson, Maryland

• Columbus, Ohio

• Milwaukee, Wisconsin

• Aurora, Colorado

• San Diego, El Cajon, West Covina, Fremont, and Granite Bay, California

Wait, What? There's NO Mention of Any Washington Locations. This Is Awesome!

Despite the Closures, CEO Doug McMillon Said in a Letter to Shareholders

I wouldn’t trade hands with anyone because of our people, our purpose and culture, our unique assets and our ability to change. When the winds blow, flexibility is important and we’ve got that in our people, our assortment, the ways we serve customers and our emerging business model. [...] We’re proving we can change and innovate, and we know how to execute. Walmart is an “and” company. We’re people and technology. We’re stores and eCommerce. We’re innovation and execution."

Just because Wasington was mentioned this time around, doesn't mean it can't happen. Businesses need customer traffic to stay afloat in today's world. While I'm a Walmart fan, honestly, my shopping habits have changed drastically since Covid. I don't shop as much as I once did. What about you?