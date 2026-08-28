Speed a Factor in Highway 82 Crash Into Wallowa River
A young woman is recovering from injuries after losing control of her vehicle and landing in a river.
The Single Vehicle Crash Happened on Wednesday, August 26 at About 5 pm
The Wallowa County 911 Center received an iPhone Emergency Relay report of the roll-over crash on Highway 82 near milepost 35. Upon arrival, first responders saw the vehicle was off the roadway.
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The Woman's Car Landed in the Wallowa River
The Wallowa Fire Department, Joseph Fire Department, and Wallowa County Ambulance all responded to the accident scene.
Excessive Speed Was Determined to Be a Factor in the Crash
After investigation, Wallowa County Sheriff Ryan Moody determined that the driver, 21-year old Makayla Miles was traveling westbound on Highway 82 when she lost control of her 2004 Honda Accord. As she was attempting to navigate a curve, the vehicle rolled from the roadway into the Wallowa River.
The Driver Was Injured in the Rollover Collision
Miles was the single occupant of the car. She was transported to Wallowa Memorial Hospital for treatment of her minor injuries.
According to the NHTSA, excessive speeding is a factor in approximately 40% of all rollover crashes. It's not known if Miles was cited for speeding.
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