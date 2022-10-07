Multiple Walla Walla Schools Locked Down For “Air-Gun”

Both a Walla Walla high school and elementary school were put into lock down after a sighting of a possible danger on Wednesday October 5th. Details have now emerged about the cause of the lock down.

What Locked Down Walla Walla Schools?

Multiple news reports say that both the Project Point elementary school and Walla Walla high school were closed for around 15 minutes after a police presence was reported down the street. The police had received a report of a man with a gun down the street from the school according to a Walla Walla Police press release.

What Did Walla Walla Police Find?

When police searched the area, they found a man shooting an air-soft rifle and determined there was no threat. The 18 year old man was questioned and then released. Then both schools lock downs were lifted after about 15 according to the press release.

Walla Walla Police Give Explanation For Lock Down

After the event Sargent Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla police department had good explanation saying "Area Law Enforcement takes all these incidents very seriously and asks that adults educate family members on the dangers of displaying airsoft or even [toy guns] in the area of our schools, or in public locations,"

