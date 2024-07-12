Popular Store With 132 Locations In WA Plans Mass Closures

Covid has done a negative number on many businesses since 2020 and is still going.

We're hearing more and more about businesses closing their doors due to poor performance and low sales. Some of them, including Bed, Bath, and Beyond, Big Lots, Red Lobster, and Rite Aid are affected. It will be interesting to see what happens by year end.

Now, it appears, the future of Walgreens could be in question.

According to Good Housekeeping, the retailer with pharmacies is planning to close thousands of locations by 2027. It's no secret that their competition, Rite Aid is having a time as well, with declining profits for prescription drugs.

Recently, in a conversation with a co-worker, we discussed a lot of businesses that aren't around anymore. Anyone remember Woolworths? They closed their last U.S. store in 1977. Back to Walgreens, what will happen?

Earlier this year, Walgreens announced plans to layoff hundreds of employees as store closures were coming. Last year, the retail chain said it was closing 450 locations. The only Washington Walgreens to close was a location in Tacoma, due to poor performance. According to a report from AP News:

Walgreens is finalizing a plan to fix its U.S. business that could result in closing hundreds of additional stores over the next three years.

We have several locations open in Tri-Cities. I'm a fan of my neighborhood store in Richland. I remember several years ago, I would clip coupons to get super deals at my local Walgreens in Mishawaka, Indiana. Fast forward to today, I'm still a Walgreens fan and clip coupons using the store app.

