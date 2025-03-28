Walgreens Closing More Stores – 2 Are In Washington State

In Case You Missed It, Walgreens Has Announced It's Closing Over 500 Stores in 2025.

Is your local store one of the locations set to close this year? The company confirms under-performing stores will be shut down. The closures are part of a multi-year cost-cutting program.

Future expected store closures of approximately 1,200 includes approximately 300 stores previously approved under the Transformational Cost Management Program.

Walgreens has been struggling. One of the major factors behind the closures has to do with retail theft. Some locations have to lock up merchandise. Shoplifting and employee theft are issues. Walgreens has shut down locations due to theft.

San Francisco Walgreens Locks Freezer Section Of Store To Thwart Shoplifters Getty Images loading...

Walgreens closed 70 stores last year, while more will close by the end of 2025. With about 8,500 locations in the U.S., Walgreens has closed about 2,000 locations over the past decade.

Which Walgreens in Washington and Oregon Are Closing?

Walgreens To Lay Off 5 Percent Of Workforce At Corporate Headquarters Getty Images loading...

According to website GoBankingRates, the following stores in Oregon are closing:

• 210 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97501

• 2727 NE Hwy 20, Bend, OR 97701

• 12335 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97230

• 51670 Huntington Rd, La Pine, OR 97739

In Washington, the following Walgreens are closing:

• 5602 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408

• 28817 Military Rd S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Walgreen's Reports Quarterly Profits Beating Expectations Getty Images loading...

Walgreens isn't the only business having difficulty. Rite Aid has been having issues, and according to reports, CVS has more more closures happening in 2025.

At GoBankingRates, you can see the complete listing of Walgreens locations that have closed so far, including the stores above.

