Popular Pharmacy Closing 150 Locations, Is WA on the List?

Walgreens has announced plans to close 150 stores nationwide by August.

The popular pharmacy will also close 300 locations in the United Kingdom. The chain operates close to 9,000 stores in the United States, expecting to close 150 stores by August 31st of this year.

I don't know about you, but I visit my local Walgreens store to get all my medications and my daily fix of snacks. Now what's going to happen?

According to a CNN report, major drugstore chains are closing leaving debt due to opioid crisis, older adult health risks, and more.

This and walkouts by Walgreens pharmacists and technicians around the nation have made things hard for the stores. Some have had to close down pharmacy operations at times. Hours have changed and that's not always a welcome reception to a population expecting their drugs on time.

Other stores have been affected...Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy was not a surprise. Its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens, are also facing many of the same problems. They, too, are closing stores as Amazon and big-box chains like Walmart, Target and Costco serve as more customer-friendly alternatives to nationwide pharmacy chains.

So, now what? Where do we go? What do we do?

Do we go to independent? Where do you have your prescriptions filled? I guess we're fortunate to have Walmart, Costco and Target. And, there's also Safeway.

