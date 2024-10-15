Walgreens to Close 1,200 Locations: Which WA Stores Are Affected?

Walgreens is closing down 1,200 stores nationwide due to slumping sales. The national pharmacy chain made the announcement in a company report on Tuesday as part of its plan for a turnaround.

What Does This Mean for Walgreens Locations in Washington State?

The closures will focus on unprofitable locations, stores too close to each other, and stores struggling with theft. Stores that are closing are underperforming. Affected employees will be offered positions in other locations.

CEO Tim Wentworth says Walgreens is committed to improving its core business: retail pharmacy.

“Our financial results in the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 reflected our disciplined execution on cost management, working capital initiatives and capex reduction. In fiscal 2025, we are focusing on stabilizing the retail pharmacy by optimizing our footprint, controlling operating costs, improving cash flow, and continuing to address reimbursement models to support dispensing margins and preserve patient access for the future.”

500 Walgreens Locations Will Close by the End of 2025.

By 2027 1 in 7 Walgreens stores will close. The company announced last June that it was closing 300 underperforming stores. Today, in its hope for turnaround, that number is up to 1,200. We've been reading about Walgreens closures for months. How will these closings affect you?

Walgreens Isn't the Only Pharmacy Chain Restructuring.

Rite Aid and CVS have had their share of financial issues. CVS recently announced it was cutting 2,900 jobs to save money. Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey.

