If I had to choose my favorite Tri-Cities Waterfront restaurant, it would most likely be Cedars at Pier One or Lulus Craft Bar, or maybe Budd's Broiler/ Anthonys, or The Lodge. My goodness, it's a tough choice!

I've had excellent food, service, and memories at all of these. It's all a matter of opinion, I suppose.

What waterfront restaurants would you choose as your favorite on the west side of the state?

While pinpointing one single "top" waterfront restaurant in Washington is subjective and depends on individual preferences (cuisine, ambiance, price), here are some highly-regarded options that consistently appear on "best of" lists and boast exceptional waterfront locations and dining experiences:

For Fine Dining with Stunning Views: (Click the link to view.

AQUA by El Gaucho (Seattle ): Located on Pier 70, AQUA offers sophisticated seafood and steak dishes with breathtaking views of Elliott Bay, the Olympic Mountains, and the Seattle skyline. It's known for its elegant atmosphere and live jazz music. I'm Facebook friends with the guy who plays the musical entertainment for the place! He often posts clips of his performances and some amazing views. It's definitely on my list of places I'd like to try!



It's known for its elegant atmosphere and live jazz music. Six Seven Restaurant (Seattle): Situated at The Edgewater Hotel, this restaurant provides Pacific Northwest cuisine with unparalleled views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. It's celebrated for its fresh, organic ingredients and romantic ambiance.

It's celebrated for its fresh, organic ingredients and romantic ambiance. Canlis (Seattle): Perched high above Lake Union, Canlis is an iconic fine dining experience with stunning water views. It's known for its exceptional service and exquisite cuisine, making it a top choice for special occasions.

For Excellent Food and Iconic Seattle Waterfront Experiences:

Elliott's Oyster House (Seattle): Located on Pier 56, Elliott's is a classic seafood house famous for its wide variety of fresh oysters and other Pacific Northwest seafood. It offers fantastic waterfront views and a lively atmosphere.



It offers fantastic waterfront views and a lively atmosphere. Ray's Boathouse (Seattle): A Seattle legend since 1939, Ray's offers two experiences: the more upscale Boathouse and the casual Cafe upstairs. Both provide fantastic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, especially during sunset.

For a More Casual Vibe with Great Views:

Salty's on Alki Beach (West Seattle): Located right on Alki Beach, Salty's offers stunning panoramic views of the Seattle skyline and Elliott Bay. It's known for its seafood and lively atmosphere, especially during brunch. I LOVE Salty's on Alki! I've been there dozens of times, and it is definitely one of my favorites!



Marination Ma Kai (West Seattle): Also on Alki Beach, Marination Ma Kai serves up delicious Hawaiian-Korean fusion with fantastic views of the Seattle skyline. It's a more casual spot with outdoor seating.

It's a more casual spot with outdoor seating. Agua Verde Cafe (Seattle): Located on Portage Bay, Agua Verde offers delicious Mexican cuisine with a vibrant atmosphere and a beautiful lakeside deck. You can even rent kayaks there!



Beyond Seattle:

Water's Table (Renton): Situated on the shores of Lake Washington in Renton's Southport, this restaurant offers Pacific Northwest cuisine with beautiful lakefront views.

Situated on the shores of Lake Washington in Renton's Southport, this restaurant offers Pacific Northwest cuisine with beautiful lakefront views. Front Street Grill (Coupeville, Whidbey Island): This charming spot offers delicious food and stunning views of Penn Cove and Mount Baker. It's known for its fresh seafood, especially Penn Cove mussels.



It's known for its fresh seafood, especially Penn Cove mussels. Anthony's at Point Defiance (Tacoma): Part of a Washington-based chain, this location stands out for its expansive waterfront views of Puget Sound and the nearby islands, serving fresh local seafood.

The Richest People in Washington State Gallery Credit: Heath Brewster