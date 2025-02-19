Urgent: WA Travelers Warned – Steer Clear of These 2 Destinations
People are making plans for vacations and of course, for Spring Break. Nothing could be more disappointing than finding out your advised to reconsider traveling to your dream destination.
Punxatawny Phil, the groundhog, predicted 6 more weeks of winter. People are anxious to book vacations someplace warm. A sunny beach to play or relax on would be awesome. At least, that's MY ultimate destination. In fact,one of my dream vacations will have to be put on hold.
The U.S. Department of State Has Travel Advisories for Popular Tourist Destinations.
• Jamaica 🏖️
If you were considering or planning to visit Jamaica, you should be aware of the current travel advisory. Level 3 is Reconsider Travel. According to the U.S. Department of State:
Violent crime occurs throughout Jamaica. Tourist areas generally see lower rates of violent crime than other parts of the country. The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. Armed robberies and sexual assaults are common.
I know a lot of people love visiting Jamaica, and NEVER leave their resort. The U.S. Embassy is known to routinely receive reports of sexual assaults, even at RESORTS. Another reason for the advisory is the level of health care in Jamaica is NOT the same as in the United States. Emergency services are NOT always available.
Would-be visitors are cautioned to reconsider travel due to crime. Increased caution is advised due to terrorism and kidnapping. Murder, robbery, assault, sexual assult, home invasion, and kidnapping are common.
Always check the U.S. Department of State for travel advisories before plannng any travel.
