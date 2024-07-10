Accused WA Teen Mall Shooter Charged as Adult With Murder

A 16-year-old boy will be charged as an adult in the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

After a boy punched Samuel Gizaw in the face, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and chased the boy. Gizaw allegedly shot at the boy, and missed. The bullet struck Jayda Woods-Johnson. People attempted CPR on Jayda. When Police arrived, they took over CPR. She later died from her injuries at Providence Hospital. Alderwood Mall was placed on a lockdown as police searched for the shooting suspect.

The teen suspect shooter was turned over to police later that evening.

His parents told police they drove their son to the mall to see a movie earlier in the day. The suspect bonded out.

After police issued a warrant for his arrest, Gizaw turned himself in on Tuesday at 6 pm.

Prosecutors requested bail to be set at $2 milion. The weapon has not been recovered. Samuel Gizaw is charged as an adult with first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

