Oh my goodness, can you feel it in the air? That buzz of excitement that can only mean one thing: Summer Music Festival season is almost HERE!

As a fellow lover of all things fun and fantastic (and someone who's played a few music festivals myself!), the thought of incredible music blending with those glorious clear skies, warm temperatures, and sunshine makes my heart sing!

Summer Music Festivals Outside are almost here

Seriously, is there anything better than lying on the grass with the sun on your skin as your favorite band belts out a tune?!

Whether you're into rock that makes you want to jump, country that tugs at your heartstrings, blues that gets your soul swaying, or indie that makes you discover your new favorite artists, summer music festivals are where it's at.

You simply can't help but tap your toes and maybe even bust out a few (questionable but enthusiastic!) Dance moves.

Lucky for us, right here in Washington state, we are spoiled for choice!

From the Gorge's epic backdrop to charming smaller venues, there's a festival for every musical taste and vibe. So, dust off your dancing shoes, grab your besties and get ready for some unforgettable summer days filled with incredible music. Trust me, Your soul will thank you.

Here's a list of upcoming Festivals you won't want to miss!

