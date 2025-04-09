WA State Singles Events for 40 Plus Crowd Kick Off Soon in Tri-Cities!

Hey everyone, Faith Martin here! Let's talk honestly for a minute, shall we? For those of us in the vibrant 40-plus crowd across the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla, Prosser, and beyond, navigating the dating scene can feel… well, let’s just say it’s a unique adventure!

Meeting like-minded folks who are looking for more than just a swipe can be a real challenge. Let's make it easier!

Single Event for 40 Plus Canva loading...

I'm so excited about something new I’m cooking up! I envision monthly singles events designed specifically for us – the fabulous 40-plus individuals who want to mingle, socialize, and genuinely connect through fun group activities.

Think lively music or soft romantic music (depending on the vibe of the venue and our objective for that singles event in particular).

Engaging games, delicious small bites, and just an all-around good time.

Forget the awkward first dates and endless online scrolling. Let’s create a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere where real connections can blossom.

As someone who’s called this beautiful region home for 30 years and is also navigating the single life, I get it!

I want to bring us together in different venues each month, showcasing the amazing spots we have right here.

Now, this is where YOU come in!

What kind of activities would you love to see? Which local venues would be perfect for a singles' night?

And if you’re a business interested in hosting or sponsoring an event, let’s chat! Reach out to Townsquare Media at 509-547-9791 or connect with me directly on my social media. Let’s build a fantastic community together, one fun event at a time!