WA State Horse Riders: Would You Ride This Robotic Horse?I've been a horse rider nearly all my life. I started riding at 8 years old and have had horses in my life nearly ever since!

Maybe it's because I started so young, or maybe it's because my best memories have been made while riding, or it could be simply the things that make me happy encompass everything horse riding brings, like nature, rhythm, connection, and beautiful scenery!

Steel Hooves vs. Heartbeats: The Ultimate Equine Showdown

Screen shot Youtube video-Kawasaki Screen shot Youtube video-Kawasaki loading...

Whatever it is, having a horse in my life makes me a happier and healthier person.

However, the expense is definitely a challenge. I have two horses. With feed and care and vet bills, etc, it can add up.

But would I garner the same enthusiasm riding a robotic horse instead? One that didn't have a personality? One that never spooked on the trail? One that didn't have moods and feelings about everything?

Beyond the Bit: When Circuits Challenge Living Muscle

Youtube video screenshot/Kawasaki Youtube video screenshot/Kawasaki loading...

I honestly think that the soul of a horse is what I find most appealing! Along with the smell of them, the rythmm of their movement and their quirky and interesting ways that they bring to life the path in front of me.

So, no, it would not be the same to me. That being said, I still think these robotic horses would be super fun to ride, just a completely different reason and experience to ride them.

Kind of like a motorcycle. I love riding mechanical vehicles as well. It just wouldn't take the place of a horse in my life.

Youtube video screenshot-Kawasaki Youtube video screenshot-Kawasaki loading...

What do you think? Would you like to ride one of these?

Let me know what you think about this futuristic horse. Send me an app chat on the key mobile app.