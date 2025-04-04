Everyone loves pizza. It's my husband's all-time favorite meal, ever. Honestly, it's the ONLY meal we can ever agree on. Who doesn't like pizza? Most towns have at least one pizza restaurant, or, a restaurant with a pizza option on the menu.

WA Restaurant Now Named One of America's Best Pizza Joints

The website LoveFood has listed all the best pizza restaurants in every state. And for Washington, it's a pizza restaurant with multiple locations in Seattle. Have you ever heard of MOTO? There are 5 MOTO Pizza locations in the Seattle metro.

Here you can feast on chunky Detroit-style rectangular pizzas, made from a century-old sourdough starter, and topped with Filipino-influenced ingredients like pork belly, crab, and banana ketchup.

This Pizza Joint is Definitely Unique, the Menu Is Insane!

From an unbelievable pizza variety to salads, sides and sweets, to beverages and ice cream, the menu is top notch. Can you believe there's a Clam Chowdah pizza? According to the website:

Delicious chowdah pizza. Wait, what? Yep. Clam, smoked bacon, MOTO cheese blend, parmesan, chives, CHOWDAH SWAUCE, all topped with hot garlic chili oil crunch action. Always CLAMra-ready if you want a pizza pic that’ll blow minds.

MOTO was the brainchild of Lee Kindell and partner Nancy Gambin. They owned and operated a hostel in Belltown. They needed a "pandemic pivot" and believing in their pizza dream, MOTO was born. Today, there are 5 MOTO locations in Bellevue, W. Seattle, Edmonds, Belltown, and T-Mobile Park.

If that ain't a story of success, what is? Next time you're in Seattle, visit one of the MOTO locations.

