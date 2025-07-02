Fans of doughnuts will love this! The very popular Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut chain announced on Monday that they're expanding in Washington state.

Years ago, a friend returned from Portland with a pink box of doughnuts. She told me Voodoo doughnuts are a must-visit stop when in Portland. Naturally, I enjoyed the delicious doughnut. The next time I was in Portland, I stopped at Voodoo's NE Davis Street location.

The New Voodoo Doughnut Is Located in Downtown Bellevue at 10713 Main Street.

Voodoo Doughnut is based in Portland, Oregon. According to the website, Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson and Tres Shannon created the chain based on the fact that Portland lacked a doughnut shop.

As a result, they rented a small storefront situated between two nightclubs in Old Town in 2003. They joked about their ambition to achieve “world doughnut domination” with friends and family and opened Voodoo Doughnut. Initially, their pastry offerings were a combination of traditional and unconventional flavors.

Voodoo Doughnut has as been growing ever since. In 2017, Chris Schultz was welcomed as the company's CEO. Schultz brings decades of experience to the company. Before joining Voodoo Doughnut, Schultz was the Senior Vice President of Operations for MOD Pizza. He led the expansion of Mod Pizza from one location to more than 350 locations.

Today, Voodoo Doughnut Has 24 Locations Open Across 8 States.

With locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, Texas and Washington, the Voodoo Doughnut empire is growing.

Well done for two Portlanders with a dream.

