New ‘Vital’ App to Support Cancer Survivors in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health is unveiling a new app for cancer survivors in the state. The app was designed in partnership with 2Morrow Health, Inc.

WADOH-Canva WADOH-Canva loading...

Vital: A Companion App for People Living with Cancer is a free mobile app designed to help cancer survivors learn and practice skills to support them on their cancer journey and in their recovery.

Read more: Student Arrested for Felony Harassment at Kennewick Middle School

According to the American Cancer Society, it's estimated that as of 2022, 383,440 cancer survivors live in Washington. 44,000 new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2024.

“While cancer doesn’t discriminate in who it can impact, we recognize that everyone’s individual cancer journey is unique and presents its own set of challenges,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, DOH. “Our hope is that the Vital app can meet everyone where they are on their cancer journey and provide support that’s both personalized in its approach and universal in its compassion.”

The new Vital app features interactive lessons on cancer related topics, including:

"Coping with Side Effects"

"Asking for Emotional Support"

"Staying Healthy"

"Communicating with Your Care Team"

"Dealing with Fatigue"

Get our free mobile app

The Vital app is available for download on iPhone and Android devices. If you don't have a smartphone or tablet, you can sign up and access resources here. Vital app users will also have access to other programs such as managing stress, chronic pain, and grief.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep