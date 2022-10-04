Visit The Only Tri-Cities Spot Scary Enough For Ghost Hunters

There are lots of rumored haunted placed around the Tri-Cities, but only one has been investigated by the Ghost Hunters TV show. Are you brave enough to visit?

WHERE DID GHOST HUNTERS INVESTIGATE? Back in 2017 the TV show Ghost Hunters came to Prosser Washington to investigate St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Season 3, episode 16 that aired on October 17th, 2007, was trying to investigate when "A priest summons TAPS to probe a church rectory in Washington State."

According to wahauntedhouses.com, the church is famous because "witnesses claim to have seen a young boy's apparition as well as a size six footprint that appeared out of nothing. There have also been reports of a burning wood smell, but a source has never been located."

ANY OTHER REPORTS OF GHOSTS? On websites dedicated to telling the story of the church, people tell their stories when they visit. One from hauntedplaces.org says "I stayed at the chancery twice with my friend Mother Deb Jennings while she was pastor of St. Matthew’s (around 2008). During my first visit, I heard what sounded like children playing all throughout the house during the daylight hours, then running up and down the upstairs hallway while I was trying to sleep. I finally decided to say something to Deb the third day I was there. She hadn’t mentioned anything to me beforehand, and I had no idea others thought the place was haunted." Click the link above to read the rest of their story or go visit and make your own memory. The church is located at 317 7th St, Prosser, WA 99350.

