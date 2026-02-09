Benton County Sheriff's Deputies pulled over and arrested a DUI driver in Benton City.

The incident unfolded Sunday, as Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver was known to have a suspended license. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

The vehicle failed to stop and led Deputies on a small chase through a vineyard.

The Driver Was Suspected of Driving Under the Influence

The driver was reported to be drinking alcohol and failed to stop. He was discarding the empties into the back of the truck.

As several units arrived to assist, the truck eventually stopped in the vineyard near Knox Road and Highland in Benton City.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for multiple charges, including:

• DUI...Driving Under the Influence

• DWLS...Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

• Felony Eluding

In Washington state, Felony Eluding is considered a Class C felony, and is punishable by up to 5 years in prison, depending on prior criminal history.

License suspension is mandatory, and a fine of up to $10,000 may be imposed.

Since this motorist was known to be driving on a suspended license, it's obvious this is going to be very expensive. I'm glad no one was injured in this incident.

