There is nothing better than walking on the beach. Hearing the waves as they roll in. The smell of salt air wafts in the breeze as your steps make footprints in the sand.

But this time of year, you may encounter what appear to be blue blobs scattered across the area northwest beaches.

Blue Blobs WA State Beaches Screenshot Youtube Kofi loading...

Known as Velella velella or by-the-wind-sailors, the blobs are related to jellyfish, corals, sea anemones, and hydroids, according to the National Park Service.

This yearly event is completely natural due to the triangular wind sails attached to their body that move them through the water. During Spring and Summer, this often moves them right up onto the Pacific Northwest beaches.

The Fish and Wildlife officials say they are not venomous to humans, however, some people can have stronger reactions than others. So, it's suggested that you do not touch these creatures and let nature continue without our interference.

“We encourage the public not to interact with wildlife,” he said. “We want to leave the beaches the way we find them.”

It's encouraged that when you see these blue blobs, to report the sightings.

A public monitoring page is available to report the sighting, which can be found on the wildlife observations page. Use the “shellfish abnormalities” tab

Oh, and be sure to keep your dogs away from them. A dog can become ill with gastrointestinal issues if they eat them. So leash your dog if you see a mass stranding event.

Stopping to admire the blue hue of this creature and taking a photo is completely acceptable.

Read more at: https://chinookobserver.com/2025/04/29/spring-brings-the-blue-blobs-to-west-coast-beaches/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

