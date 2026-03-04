Richland Police are asking for your help to identify a woman wanted in connection with a vehicle prowl.

On the Richland Police Department's Facebook Wanted Wednesday feature, they're asking if you can identify the person, in the above image. You'll be helping Police to connect the dots.

If you know who the suspect is, please call the Richland Police department at 509-628-0333 and reference case # 26-009252. Or, if you prefer, submit a tip via the police station website at: richlandwa.gov/policetips.

Unlawfully entering a vehicle with intent to commit a crime is generally classified as a gross misdemeanor in WA state, and punishable by up to 364 days in county jail and/or up to a $5,000 fine. However, repeat offenses can escalate a typically misdemeanor charge to a felony.

When a person is guilty of vehicle prowling in the first degree, entering or remaining unlawfully in a motor home or a boat with a cabin equipped for living, it's a Class C FELONY.

The punishments can include up to 5 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. A felony conviction will impact employment opportunities.

