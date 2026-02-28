The West Richland Police Department is reminding residents of vehicle sales and parking rules in the city.

Public Parking Is for Patrons, NOT for Selling Vehicles

We love seeing our community grow, but to keep our streets and right-of-ways safe and clear, we want to remind everyone about the West Richland Municipal Codes (WRMC) regarding parking and vehicle sales on public property.

"For Sale" signs Are NOT Allowed on City Property. According to WRMC 10.12.015:

• You are not to park, store, or display a vehicle on any city street, sidewalk, alley, or public right-of-way for advertising or displaying it for sale.

RV and Trailer Restrictions:

• Recreational vehicles cannot be parked on streets, alleys, or any public property for the purpose of being displayed for sale.

You Will Be Fined If Caught in Violation

Vehicles in violation may be subjected to a fine of not more than $50.00 for each such infraction. A violation of this chapter, which continues for more than 72 hours, shall constitute a separate offense, and for each additional 72 continuous hours thereafter, an additional separate offense. The vehicle also could be removed/towed at the owner's expense.

No one wants to pay any fine or towing expense. Sell your vehicles on YOUR property.

To report a violation, contact West Richland Code Enforcement at 509-967-7173.

