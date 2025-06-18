Have you ever dreamed of living in a private castle on an island?

Well, if you have a whopping $1,214,900, you can purchase this enchanting 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,710 square feet of handcrafted space that sits on 5 acres.

Vashon Island provides the perfect serene setting for this castle paradise, equipped with all the modern home amenities and a period-style exterior. It's like stepping into a story book!

Now, obviously, most of us could never afford a property like this. And honestly, although it's nice inside, I could do without that 'castle style' exterior.

How would you decorate the inside of a castle?

This home is definitely not my favorite style for a home. But, then again, I would rather live in a 'Barndominium' and have my horses on that acreage.

Still, it's fun to look at the decor and what they've done with this unique home. Kind of makes you wonder who or what was the inspiration behind this being built in 'castle style'.

An old soul, perhaps, who wishes he were born in another time?. Hey...Maybe he was, and this is one of his many lives, reminding him subconsciously of a past life. Who knows, right?

Or maybe the builder had toured one too many castles on a Germany-bound vacation.

I found the castles on my European tour interesting. But, at the end of the day...If you've seen one castle, you've seen them all. A bit too gaudy for my taste.

I think they did a great job with their modern decor and furnishings, and I am one hundred percent certain the 5 acres surrounding this home are far more beautiful than even the castle.

Vashon Island is just gorgeous with its lush landscape.

Take a peek at this home and see if a Castle is in your future!

See the listing on Zillow

