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Oregon State Police is investigating a vandalism cases at multiple Oregon State Parks.

The Vandalism Occurred at State Parks in Lincoln County

According to a news release from Oregon State Police, the vandalism took place between 10 pm on Friday, August 21 and 7 am on August 22, 2026.

Multiple state park restroom facilities were targeted, with damage ranging from the removal of paper towel dispensers to the destruction and removal of fixtures and other items from inside the facilities.

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Fires Were Intentionally Started at Several of the Locations, Including:

• Agate Beach State Wayside

• Fogarty Creek State Park

• Gleneden Beach State Park

• Otter Rock State Park

I don't understand why people would vandalize a restroom. Everyone needs to use these facilities at some point. This ruins a state park experience. I will ALWAYS give to help keep our state parks open for everyone to visit.

Oregon State Police Is Asking Anyone With Any Information to Share

OSP is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in or around these locations during the timeframe of the incidents. Investigators are also asking anyone with video footage from roads leading to or adjacent to the affected state parks to review their recordings for potentially relevant activity.

If You Have Any Information About Vandalism at Oregon State Parks:

If you know anything, please contact OSP Dispatch at 1-800-442-0776. You can dial *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Use reference case number SP26-274452.

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LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood