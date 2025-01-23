Urgent: Vancouver Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Girl
The Vancouver Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing teen girl.
14-Year-Old Elizabeth Munoz Santana Has Been Missing Since Tuesday.
The Vancouver teen was last seen just before 6 pm in the area of Washington Elementary School (at 2908 S Street).
Elizabeth is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and dyed red hair. Elizabeth was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and brown Ugg boots.
Get our free mobile app
Police Say Elizabeth Is Considered to Be Endangered.
If you have any information, or know the whereabouts of Elizabeth Munoz Santana, please call your local police department or 9-1-1.
81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone?
I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people?
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.