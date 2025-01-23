Urgent: Vancouver Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Girl

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing teen girl.

14-Year-Old Elizabeth Munoz Santana Has Been Missing Since Tuesday.

The Vancouver teen was last seen just before 6 pm in the area of Washington Elementary School (at 2908 S Street).

Elizabeth is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and dyed red hair. Elizabeth was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and brown Ugg boots.

Police Say Elizabeth Is Considered to Be Endangered.

If you have any information, or know the whereabouts of Elizabeth Munoz Santana, please call your local police department or 9-1-1.

