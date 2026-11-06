Vancouver Police and firefighters rescued a man from the Columbia River.

Firefighters and police responded just before 2:30 pm on Tuesday after reports of a man in distress. The man was calling for help about 100 feet from shore. According to the Vancouver Police Department:

Officers were initially dispatched to the waterfront for a welfare check, and while searching the area, an officer saw a man jump in the river. When the officer attempted to contact him, the man began swimming downstream.

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The Man Was Safely Rescued From the River

The man was conscious, however struggling to swim and calling for help. Two rescue swimmers from the fire department jumped in and reached the man. They were able to get him safely back to the shoreline.

Portland Fire and Rescue then transported the man to a nearby dock. The man was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition. Officials say he's expected to be ok.

What to Do If You Fall Into Fast Water

• Don't panic. Cold water can trigger shock. Focus on taking deep, steady breaths.

• Do NOT try to stand up. Float on your back with your nose and toes pointed up.

• Signal or call for help.

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Actions to take if you are caught in a rip current Here are a list of actions to take if you or someone you know is caught in a rip current. Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico