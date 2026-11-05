The Vancouver Police Department was called out to a disturbance at a home after receiving a report of a man waving a pistol at a party. After investigation, Police found more than a pistol.

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Disturbing Turn of Events at a House Party

As officers responded at the residence at a home on SE 155th Avenue, Police quickly determined the suspect had weapons. The home was the scene of a party with approximately 30 people.

What Should Be a Happy Occasion Turned Chaotic

According to Vancouver Police, an argument occurred and the suspect is accused of pointing a pistol at two people. The suspect is also accused of striking a third person in the head and stomach with the gun.

Police Say the Suspect Stopped People From Leaving the home

Officers also learned that several people at the gathering were being prevented from leaving, so they made an exigent entry to get everyone out of the home.

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After a Search Warrant Was Served, Weapons Were Found

Police say no one at the home was injured at the party. However, after a search warrant was served, Police recovered two handguns and an AR-style rifle.

Suspect Arrested and Taken Into Custody

Gilberto Cruz-Castro was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for:

• Assault in the First Degree

• Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree

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