A Washington man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after defrauding a Portland resident of more than $333,000.

45-Year-old Rithy Ham of Vancouver Created Fictitious Personas of Two Women

According to court records, between September 2020 and May 2024, Ham falsely told the victim that the two women needed financial assistance for living expenses. He also told the victim that the women needed nursing school tuition and money to escape prostitution and sex trafficking.

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The Victim Believed the Women Were Real and in Danger

On multiple occasions, the victim sent money. Much of the money came from the victim's retirement savings. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon:

Ham communicated with the victim both directly and through the fabricated identities to maintain the deception. In November 2022, he falsely claimed one of the fictitious women urgently needed funds to escape sex trafficking, leading the victim to transfer $36,872.35. Ham later used part of those proceeds to write an $18,500 check to his wife. In March 2023, additional misrepresentations led the victim to transfer $20,922 from a retirement account, which was then deposited into accounts controlled by Ham and his wife.

In Total, Ham Stole $333,249.52 From the Victim

Ham pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. He has agreed to pay full restitution. Ham faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for wire fraud and 10 years for money laundering.

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Ham's sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 9, 2027.

Newly Created FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters List These are the people currently on the new FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list, established on June 4, 2026. Those who have been captured are included at the end of the list. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird