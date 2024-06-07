USDA Recalls 20,000 Pounds of Beef for Inspection Oversight

South American Meat, Inc. recalled more than 20,000 of raw beef for lack of inspection.

South American Meat, Inc, also known as 5Gogi LLC, has recalled various raw beef products that were not properly inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service for entry to the United States.

According to the USDA, the beef products were imported from Uruguay in March.

The beef was imported around March 17th and then shipped to restaurants, distributors, and retailers in Washington, Oregon, California, and Arizona. So far, there haven't been any reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about a reaction is advised to contact healthcare provider.

The recalled products are labeled as "Frigorifico Casa Blanca S.A. Aguja" and include:

Chuck Roll with case code JP0001; Short Rib with case code JP0002; Cube Roll with case code JP0003; Striploin with case code JP0004; Flap Meat with case code JP0005; Shoulder Clod with case code JP0006; Tenderloin with case code JP0007; Oyster Blade with case code JP0008; and Brisket with case code JP0009.

The products have the number 58 printed on the Uruguay inspection mark.

The number 58 is also printed on the vacuum sealed product packaging. Anyone who purchased these products or are in possession should not consume or serve them. The USDA says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have questions, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

