Urgent: WA Blood Donors Needed NOW-Can You Save a Life?

The American Red Cross is continuing to push for blood donors, in the ongoing critical need for blood to keep the supply stable as Fall begins. Donors of all blood types are needed. However, the need for those with type O blood is especially critical at this time.

Shocking: Only 3 Out of 100 Americans Donate Blood

Because the blood supply is at very critical levels, EVERY SINGLE DONATION is necessary for all patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. This includes victims of vehicle accidents and those living with sickle cell disease.

Donors Who Give by September 30th Will Receive a $15 E-Gift Card

Fall into donating blood. Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give by Sept. 30 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

Am I Eligible to Donate Blood? What are the Requirements for Whole Blood Donation?

• You must be at least 16 years old to donate in most states.

• You must weigh at least 110 pounds.

• You must be in good health and feeling well.

• You may donate every 56 days, up to 6 times a year.

Those who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

