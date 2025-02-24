Update: Joann Going Out of Business, Closing All Stores

After more than 80 years in business, Joann has announced it will close ALL locations nationwide, after holding going-out-of-business sales.

Joann Fabrics filed filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy for the 2nd time within a year in January. A plan was approved that would close 500 of 800 locations. 21 of the company's 30 Washington locations were set to close. Now, ALL locations will close. The craft retailer first filed for bankruptcy in March, 2024.

The Plan to Shutter 500 Joann Locations Was Just the Beginning for the Company.

An auction took place on February 21st to sell off the company's assets. GA Group will oversee the complete liquidadtion of Joann's operations. A final sale hearing to approve the liquidation sale is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26th in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. This will pave the way for the final days of operation for Joann's locations.

We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the negative impact on all JOANN Team Members, vendors, customers and communities. Subject to court approval of the sale transaction, we expect to begin, or in some cases continue, going-out-of-business sales at all locations immediately.

Joann's Website and Mobile App Will Remain Operational During the Final Days.

Customers are assured that the company will offer substantial discounts during Joann's going-out-of-business sales. Joann also has answered several customer FAQs.

What was once a go-to for sewing enthusiasts, crafters, and quilters will be no more. Joann was also a hub for classes and events. Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores rebranded by shortening the company name to Joann for its 75th anniversary.

