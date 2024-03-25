The Most Unsafe City in Washington may Surprise You

Canva-Patti Banner

This one surprised me, too, the most unsafe city in Washington is...

Depending on which publication you happen to be reading, the answers vary. Although, after a healthy search, it turns out that one city came up in numerous searches.

So, when you're looking for a city or town to make a living in, there is one that stands out to avoid. Normally, when searching for a home, you want an inviting community to feel safe n. One that feels inviting to your neighborhood and friends.

You can feel at ease that no Tri-Cities towns are deemed as unsafe.

Canva Canva loading...

In fact, Tri-Cities, Washington seem to check all the boxes when it comes to being most inviting. I've lived in Tri-Cities since 2014. First in Kennewick and now in Richland. I love living here. I would consider Tri-Cities one of the BEST areas I've ever lived.

Canva Canva loading...

According to Movoto.com, the most dangerous cities in Washington are:

1. City of Tukwila

2. City of Yakima

3. City of Spokane

4. City of Burien

5. City of Tacoma

6. City of SeaTac

7. City of Centralia

8. City of Auburn

9. City of Longview

10. City of Bremerton (tie)

10. City of Port Orchard (tie)

Get our free mobile app

The criteria based on the rankings were based on murder, vehicle theft, rape, robbery, theft, assault, and burglary. Tukwila, according to the website:

ranked No. 1 on our list. The most shocking of these is probably the property crime, which ranked where it did because of the staggering 12,670 thefts per 100,000 people in 2012. All of these less than desirable stats lead to Tukwila locals having a 1 in 6 chance of being the victim of a crime.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz