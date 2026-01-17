Convicted Felon Caught With Firearms in Kennewick Home
A felon was arrested Friday morning after a disturbance with weapons.
Kennewick Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Rainier Street on Friday, just before 9 am. The disturbance was between two males and a firearm was involved.
Police Quickly Responded and Set Up Containment Around the Residence.
The victim made his way out of the residence and told officers that he got into an altercation with 38-year old Randy Simiano, where a fiream was displayed.
As Simiano Exited the Residence, He Would Not Comply With Commands.
because the suspect didn't complay with verbal commands given by officers, they used pepperball rounds to gain the suspect's compliance.
After Eventually Complying, Randy Simiano Was Taken Into Custody.
During this investigation it was found that Randy was a convicted felon and a search warrant was completed on the residence. Two firearms were located inside his residence.
After Simiano was medically cleared at a local hospital, he was booked into the Benton County Jail. He's charged with:
• Two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree
• Resisting Arrest
• Obstructing a Public Servant
More felony charges are possible following review by the Benton County Prosecutor's Office.
No one was injured during this incident.
