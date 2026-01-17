Convicted Felon Caught With Firearms in Kennewick Home

Convicted Felon Caught With Firearms in Kennewick Home

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook
Kennewick Police Department via Facebook
loading...

A felon was arrested Friday morning after a disturbance with weapons.

Kennewick Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Rainier Street on Friday, just before 9 am. The disturbance was between two males and a firearm was involved.

Police Quickly Responded and Set Up Containment Around the Residence.

The victim made his way out of the residence and told officers that he got into an altercation with 38-year old Randy Simiano, where a fiream was displayed.

As Simiano Exited the Residence, He Would Not Comply With Commands.

because the suspect didn't complay with verbal commands given by officers, they used pepperball rounds to gain the suspect's compliance.

After Eventually Complying, Randy Simiano Was Taken Into Custody.

During this investigation it was found that Randy was a convicted felon and a search warrant was completed on the residence. Two firearms were located inside his residence.

loading...

Read More: Kennewick Rent Scandal: Apartment Manager Arrested for Theft

After Simiano was medically cleared at a local hospital, he was booked into the Benton County Jail. He's charged with:

• Two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree
• Resisting Arrest
• Obstructing a Public Servant

More felony charges are possible following review by the Benton County Prosecutor's Office.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

No one was injured during this incident.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Categories: Tri-Cities News