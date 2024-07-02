Undocumented People in WA Can Apply for Professional Licenses

Undocumented people in Washington can now apply for professional licenses.

That's because House Bill 1889 signed by Governor Jay Inslee passed earlier this year. According to the bill:

“An individual who is not lawfully present in the United States is eligible for a professional license, commercial license, certificate, permit, or registration as allowed under Title 8 U.S.C. Sec. 1621. A state agency, regulatory authority, or disciplining authority shall not deny an application for a professional license, commercial license, certificate, permit, or registration solely on the basis of a person’s immigration or citizenship status if the person has met all other qualifications”, the law states.

Canva Canva loading...

The new law allows the use of individual tax identification numbers — often used by immigrants without legal status to file taxes — instead of social security numbers on professional license applications. The law also makes it illegal for state licensing agencies to disclose social security or tax payer identity numbers.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Some professions, including optometry, private investigators, private security guards, and notaries required applicants to be United States citizens to qualify for a license or certification. The new law removes that requirement. The benefit is relieving employee shortages in those professions. Washington State is poised to create a more equitable and inclusive environment for people to pursue their chosen fields of employment.

The new state law applies to all undocumented people, regardless of their federal immigration status.

2024 A-Z Tri-Cities Washington's 4th of July Event Schedules Thanks to the Tri-Cities Toddler Facebook page, check out these amazing events for the 4th of July in the Tri-Cities Washington area. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

8 Amazing 2024 4th of July Firework Shows You Can’t Miss in Washington State Here are eight amazing fireworks shows worth checking out this 4th of July. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals