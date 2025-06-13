Why Friday The 13th Might Not Be So Unlucky After All
Many people find Friday the 13th to be an unlucky day and consider themselves somewhat superstitious about this day.
I haven't ever experienced anything unlucky on a Friday the 13th that I can remember. If I did, I probably marked it up to happenstance.
I was reminded this morning that in 2020, President Trump officially declared a state of emergency on a Friday the 13th in March. And that was pretty UN LUCKY as we can all recall. But, other than that....Nada!
Christian tradition considers the date a notable one, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Biblical Events: In Christian tradition, several unfortunate events are said to have occurred on a Friday, including the onset of the Great Flood and the day Adam and Eve committed the first sin. Most significantly, Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday (Good Friday)
There are also some Historical Associations: In historical England, Friday was sometimes known as "Hangman's Day" because public executions were typically carried out on that day.
