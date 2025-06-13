Many people find Friday the 13th to be an unlucky day and consider themselves somewhat superstitious about this day.

I haven't ever experienced anything unlucky on a Friday the 13th that I can remember. If I did, I probably marked it up to happenstance.

I was reminded this morning that in 2020, President Trump officially declared a state of emergency on a Friday the 13th in March. And that was pretty UN LUCKY as we can all recall. But, other than that....Nada!

Christian tradition considers the date a notable one, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Biblical Events: In Christian tradition, several unfortunate events are said to have occurred on a Friday, including the onset of the Great Flood and the day Adam and Eve committed the first sin. Most significantly, Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday (Good Friday)

Get our free mobile app

There are also some Historical Associations: In historical England, Friday was sometimes known as "Hangman's Day" because public executions were typically carried out on that day.

As of this morning, I don't see any news-worthy world events that appear to be bad luck.

It's reported that on this day, business is usually slower than normal in the area because people are afraid to go out. I find that odd and unlikely, but that is what research indicates.

I think today is a good day! It's gorgeous out and not too hot. It's the beginning of Father's Day Weekend, and I've had a great day so far! How about you?

Maybe we can turn this supposed unlucky day into a LUCKY one!

Have a fantastic weekend! And Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!

Don't be unlucky today, and be sure to secure your load any time you haul.

LOOK: Best Counties To Live in Washington Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington. Gallery Credit: Stacker