Local authorities are warning us of another scam in full force. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert on Facebook, warning residents about scammers pretending to be "Deputy Taylor."

The Scammers are Soliciting Funds Via Gift Cards or Electronic Payout Kiosks.

THIS IS A SCAM. These scammers sound very convincing. They use a varity of tactics and schemes that make them seem credible. For instance, they may sound as if they know one of your relatives.

DON'T BE FOOLED by This. It's a SCAM.

Remember, law enforcement will not call someone to ask for payment of an arrest warrant, and the courts will never call someone to ask for the payment of fines over the phone. Be suspicious of these types of calls, and hang up. You don’t have to speak to these criminals. If you are still uncertain about the call, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the courts.

How to Avoid a Scam...4 Signs That IT IS a Scam:

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there are 4 signs to indicate you are the target of a scammer

• They pretend to be from an organization you know. Thay may use a real name contacting you on behalf of the government or another agency that sounds official asking for donations.

• They may say there is a PROBLEM or a PRIZE. Some scammers may say there is a problem with one of your accounts and need you to verify some information. Some wil say you've won money in a lottery or sweepstakes, but you have to pay a fee to get it.

• Scammers pressure you to act IMMEDIATELY. They may threaten to arrest you, sue you, or take away your driver's license. No one can do this.

• They tell you to PAY in a specific way. They insist you can ONLY pay by using cryptocurrencey, wiring money through a company, or using a payment app, or putting money on a gift card.

NEVER give your personal information to anyone over the phone. Only SCAMMERS demand payment. Law enforcement does NOT demand payment, ever.

