Ultimate Resting Place: Where Washingtonians Dream of Their Final Snooze

It's kind of bizarre, but a necessary conversation to have with your loved ones. Where do you want to be buried? Or, if you choose cremation, where do you want the ashes to stay or be scattered?

My husband has told me over and over, again, that he wants his ashes to be scattered on Navarre Beach in Florida. He specified that I am to scatter our first dog's ashes with him. I know, it's morbid, but at least I know what the plan is.

What if there weren't any legal restrictions on where ashes can be spread?

In Washington State, there aren't any specific laws prohibiting the scattering of ashes on private property with the permission of the landowner. Choice Mutual surveyed people, asking them where they want their ashes spread. The top 3 spots in Washington State are:

Husky Stadium

Located on the campus of the University of Washington in Seattle, Husky Stadium is known for the most passionate fans and fantastic football games. Spreading ashes at the stadium would be a dream for many alumni, fans, and supporters of the Huskies.

For those who have found wonder and peace in its varied landscapes, spreading ashes in Olympic National Park would signify a deep bond with the extraordinary beauty of the natural world.

Mount Rainier National Park is the #1 destination Washingtonians would love to have their ashes scattered upon. I agree. I've visited the majestic mountain and plan to visit several more times in my lifetime. View all the top choices for every state here.

