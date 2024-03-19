Tri-City SWAT And KPD Arrest Two Suspects In Shooting
Two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on March 16th.
At about 3 am on March 16th, Kennewick Police responded to the Trios ER after a man arrived with what was believed to be a stab wound. After investigation, it turned out the the male had been shot.
On Tuesday (3/19), Kennewick Police with the assistance of Tri-City SWAT served a search warrant in the 2000 block of West 21st Place. 41-year old Crystal Fannin was arrested for 1st Degree Assault.
The other suspect was located at a residence near 5th Avenue and Wilson Street.
32-year old Ryan Hubbs was taken into custody and also was arrested for 1st Degree Assault. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Tips can also be provided online at kpdtips.com.
