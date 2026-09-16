Not quite sure how this happened. Three suspects traveling in the same vehicle were arrested for three different crimes.

Tukwila Police Responded to a Shoplifting Report

What started out as a shoplifting call turned into three very different arrests. It began when officers arrived at the scene at a store in the mall. The initial report was for a shoplifting incident. The suspect immdeiately fled the scene.

Detective Mosley quickly located the getaway vehicle on West Valley Highway, and stopped it.

Read More: FLOCK Cameras Help Catch Kennewick Man Accused of Boat Motor Theft

The Detective Recognized Another Passenger for Another Crime

One passenger in the vehicle was positively identified as the shoplifting suspect. That person was taken into custody. Detective Mosley also recognized the driver as someone who was trespassed from the mall in previous encounters. Turns out, this person was also driving with a SUSPENDED license.

Both the Driver and Shoplifting Suspect Were Booked Into Jail

As for the third suspect, another passenger, did NOT have a valid license. She waited for the vehicle owner to show up to retrieve it. Upon their arrival, the woman began assaulting the owner of the vehicle.

Tukwila Police Were Summoned Back to the Scene

I guess you could say, "Tukwila Police got a TRIFECTA!" The third suspect was taken into custody and arrested for Assault 4th Degree. She was also booked into jail.

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