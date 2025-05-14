Monte Cristo, Washington, once a thriving mining town, is now a ghost town in the Cascade Mountains in Snohomish County.

When gold and silver were discovered in 1889, the town literally appeared overnight, with investors eager to throw down money. These included prominent names like John D. Rockefeller and President Trump’s grandfather, Frederick Trump, who built and ran the Royal Hotel and an alleged brothel in Monte Cristo.

President Trump’s Grandfather Allegedly Ran a Brothel in This WA Ghost Town

Credit: Anna Moneymaker Getty Image/Canva Credit: Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images/Canva loading...

At one time, Monte Cristo had over 1000 residents, and things seemed to be working out for all involved. But Mother Nature had other plans, bringing massive floods in 1896 and 1897. This squashed the town, and just like that, everyone, including Rockefeller and Trump, abandoned the town.

How do I get to the Monte Cristo, Washington, Ghost Town Hike?

Credit: Ghost Towns and Mines of Washington YouTube Credit: Ghost Towns and Mines of Washington YouTube loading...

128 years later, you can still see what remains of the abandoned town, but you’ll have to hike in to see it. There used to be a drivable road, but that was closed for safety issues years ago.

How do I get to the Monte Cristo Ghost Town in Washington?

The hike in and out to see the remains of Monte Cristo is approximately 8 miles and is considered moderate in difficulty by most hiking sites. Be prepared to cross a few streams and walk through some muddy sections. When you arrive, you’ll see what’s left of the old buildings, rusted heavy equipment, and interpretive information with each building site labeled. For experienced hikers, you can continue on the trail to the Gothic and Glacier Basins. You’ll need a Washington Forest Pass to park at the trailhead.