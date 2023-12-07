Saddle up, Tri-Cities! It's your once-a-year opportunity to celebrate Cowboy Christmas with Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT).

Horses are the stars at TROT's Cowboy Christmas

This Saturday, December 9, from 1pm to 3pm, you can visit TROT at 104 E. 41st Place in Kennewick for a special Christmas event you can't find anywhere else. While everyone else is lining up to get pictures with Santa in the same old haunts, you can be showcasing your holiday spirit by taking pictures with TROT's equine therapists. This is a perfect opportunity for those young family members who love horses or animals in general to have a Christmas memory they won't forget.

In addition to adorable photo-ops, TROT's Cowboy Christmas event will feature fun raffles, local crafters, and hot cocoa and coffee from Starbucks. The event cost is $20 per family.

What is TROT?

TROT - Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities - is a 501C charity that empowers disabled people through equine therapy. The organization offers both adaptive/therapeutic riding lessons and hippotherapy, both of which utilize horses in order to support the physical, mental, and emotional needs of the rider. Equine therapy can enrich and better the lives of its participants in a variety of scientifically-backed ways.

Each horse is specially trained to provide therapy by learning to accept different types of mounting, riding, and behavior from their riders, as well as building bond and trust with the TROT therapy team. They are not just a tool of therapy - they are part of the therapy team!

TROT also offers horsemanship classes and programs for all ages 9 and up, including a free program for veterans, first responders, and health care workers. A dog therapist, Camry, also works at the organization assisting with speech therapy.

