Two Washington State Patrol Troopers Saved a Kitten From Traffic on a Busy Freeway.

It happened during Wednesday morning rush-hour on southbound Interstate 5 near 96th Street in Pierce County.

The Troopers Found the Frightened Little Kitten Under a Concrete Barrier.

Before Trooper Bonner and Trooper Fath arrived at the scene, 911 call center dispatchers received multiple calls about the kitten running scared in dangerous freeway traffic.

After the kitten was rescued from under the concrete barrier, the lucky little guy was taken to a nearby animal hospital to be checked out by a veterinarian.

After being thoroughly checked out, the kitten was given the "all-clear" declaration, and another trooper in the district has agreed to take care of him.

Personally, as a dedicated cat-lover, I absolutely LOVE how this event turned out. Things could have ended way different for this furry, fluff-ball. What a story these troopers have to tell. I'm super glad it was all documented.

Now, what would be an appropriate name for this lucky feline?

